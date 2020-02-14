West Union man in custody after troopers find evidence he sexually assaulted 4-year-old girl

WEST UNION, W.Va. — A West Union man is in custody after troopers find evidence that he sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl.

On Feb. 6, troopers with the Doddridge County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received information from Ruby Memorial Hospital that a 4-year-old girl had been brought in and was suspected to be a victim of sexual abuse, according to a criminal complaint.

David Eakle

The minor had told employees at the hospital that David Eakle, 50, of West Union had assaulted her, and that she had been made to touch his genitals and perform sexual acts, troopers said.

The incidents occurred between Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 at a residence in West Union, and during the interview, the minor was so young she could not “differentiate male and female body parts,” and a medical examination corroborated the testimony she gave to medical staff, according to the complaint.

Eakle had been charged with first degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.