PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Doddridge County woman was charged after deputies found drugs during a vehicle search in Ritchie County.

On Sept. 6, deputies with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department observed a sedan without a motor vehicle inspection sticker traveling in the area of Myles Avenue in Pennsboro, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies performed a traffic stop, they made contact with the driver, identified as Amanda Marks, 40, of West Union, and observed “in plain view a resealable bag in the driver side door” containing a crystal-like substance, deputies said.

At that point, officers told Marks to exit the vehicle in order to perform a search and found in deputies locating four bags of suspected methamphetamine weighing 9.3 grams, 8.2 grams of marijuana, two sets of digital scales and “several” unused resealable bags, according to the complaint.

Marks has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 surety/cash bail.