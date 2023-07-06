CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new record has been set for guns caught by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the security checkpoint of a West Virginia airport.

TSA officers at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport caught an unloaded 9mm handgun that was packed alongside two loaded magazines that contained 11 total bullets on Wednesday, July 5. The TSA said in a press release that the person who had the gun was a man from Red House, Putnam County, West Virginia.

TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on July 5. (TSA photo)

West Virginia State Police were called, and the man was cited on a weapons charge, the release said.

It was the eighth catch that the TSA at Yeager Airport has made so far in 2023, setting a new record amount for the airport, according to the TSA.

It is legal to fly with a gun, but guns must be packed, unloaded, inside checked luggage and declared at the airline check-in counter. The TSA has more details for gun owners who wish to travel with their weapons available on its website.

Penalties for attempting to bring a weapon through the airport security checkpoint can reach as high as $15,000.