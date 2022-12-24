BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Authorities say charges are pending against a dog owner in Boone County.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a dog was chained up without any shelter during extreme temperatures on Friday.

(Photo courtesy of BCSO)

Deputy Evan Gibson took the dog to the veterinarian where he was checked out and is now in better condition.

The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to several animal complaints on Friday. They advise the public to make sure pets have proper shelter in the current conditions.

Temperatures on Friday and Saturday reached near zero with a wind chill below zero.