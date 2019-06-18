West Virginia church pastor charged with sexually abusing mentally handicapped man

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A pastor of a church in Bluefield, West Virginia is facing charges for sexually abusing a 25-year-old mentally handicapped man, according to police.

Anderson H. Martin II was indicted on sexual assault and sexual abuse charges by a Mercer County Grand Jury last week.

Court documents stated Martin called the victim’s family and asked if he could “take out” the victim. The family told officers when their son returned home, he was wearing different clothes. The victim told officers Martin took him to his home, undressed and showered him. While in the shower, the victim said Martin asked for inappropriate favors.

Documents stated a sexual assault kit revealed the victim was in fact sexually abused.

Police said Martin is a pastor at the Greater Tabernacle of Faith Apostolic Church located on Bland Street in Bluefield.

Detective K. L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department handled the investigation.