KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A couple has been charged with child neglect after deputies found a child allegedly living in “deplorable” conditions.

Nathan Hundley and Amanda Hundley, both 39 and of St. Albans, are being held at the South Central Regional Jail, each on a $5,000 property bond. They were both charged with felony child neglect creating a risk of injury in connection to the investigation.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began when deputies responded to a home on Cousin Drive in St. Albans on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, regarding a “domestic disturbance between a husband and wife.”

Deputies said when they were at the scene, they found a 5-year-old child living at the home. They say the child’s hands, feet and face were dirty and say it seemed as though the child had not bathed in several days.

The sheriff’s office also said there was allegedly no food in the home for the child to eat. Deputies say they also learned the toilet was not in working order and there was allegedly no heat in the home.

Deputies described the condition of the home as “deplorable” saying the floors were dirty and littered with trash and cat feces. The KCSO also says the food for the multiple cats living in the home was “scattered across the kitchen instead of in bowls.”

The Hundleys were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, and the child has been placed in the care of Child Protective Services, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say if convicted of the charges, the Hundleys could each face one to five ears in prison.