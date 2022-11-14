WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Lewis County couple is facing hate crime charges after an incident where one of them was accused of threatening a black man for talking to his wife after they shot a different black man with a paintball gun.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Troy Pertuset

On Thursday, officers with the Weston Police Department received a complaint of a car stopped near a residence on Center Avenue in Weston whose occupants “started yelling racial slurs,” according to a criminal complaint.

During that time, a male occupant of the vehicle, identified as Troy Pertuset, 36, of Jane Lew, “shot a paintball gun from the car” and struck a black victim in the chest, officers said.

A few minutes later, officers received a call of a dispute taking place at GoMart with Troy “with a gun,” and a female identified as Brandy Pertuset, 38, of Jane Lew, who were “threatening a black male subject,” according to the complaint.

Brandy Pertuset

When officers spoke with the first victim at the Center Avenue residence, he stated that Troy and Brandy pulled up to the residence and “he heard them say ‘Where are you n*****?'” before Troy “pointed the paintball gun at him and shoot him with it,” officers said.

In the incident at the GoMart, a witness stated that a separate black victim was in a verbal dispute with Troy and Brandy, during which time Brandy used racial slurs against the victim prior to Troy telling the victim “‘I got a f***ing pistol and I’m going to f***ing shoot you for talking to my wife’,” before Troy said “‘I’m going to f***ing kill this n*****’,” according to the complaint.

As a result of the incident, Troy and Brandy have been charged with committing a hate crime. They are being held in Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.