ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two residents of Grant County, West Virginia were sentenced to 20 and 30 years respectively for the creation and distribution of sexual images of a minor.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia, Jasper and Christine Shook, 35 and 34, both of Petersburg, pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in 2022.

Christine Shook (Photo from the WV Division of Corrections) Jasper Shook’s photo was not available at the time of publication.

The release said Jasper sent messages to an undercover FBI agent on KIK “bragging about sexual contact with a minor and sending sexually explicit images of the child.” During a search of the Shooks’ home, officers found devices with child pornography images on them, including some images that identified the pair.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said that some of the images showed a minor who was under the age of 12. According to a previous release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the images were produced “from 2015 to May 2019 in the Northern District of West Virginia and elsewhere.”

Jasper will serve 365 months in prison, and Christine will serve 240, the release said.