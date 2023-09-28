BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — A woman was arrested and placed on administrative leave from the daycare in Beckley where she worked after a child’s arm was allegedly broken.

According to West Virginia State Police, Salena Pritt, of Matheny, was arrested after a report that she allegedly broke a 2-year-old’s arm on Monday, Sept. 25. The incident allegedly occurred at the Rising Stars Daycare on Harper Road in Beckley.

Troopers received the report of the incident on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The report resulted in an investigation that was opened the following day.

As a result of the investigation, Pritt was arrested by State Troopers during the morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 28.

She was reportedly placed on administrative leave, which, according to Troopers, left the daycare with not enough workers to adequately watch the children. This resulted in the daycare temporarily closing until more staff can work.

WBOY’s sister station in Beckley 59News reached out to the Rising Stars location on Harper Road which chose not to provide a statement at this time.

Troopers said Pritt was charged with Child Abuse. She has since posted bail.