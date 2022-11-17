BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVNS) — A murder investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, left one man dead.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, at 2:34 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, deputies responded to “Sauced N Loaded” at the Mercer Mall for a call of a man laying in the parking lot unresponsive.

Once deputies were on the scene, they found the man had multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead. A homicide investigation was started. Due to the incident being an active investigation, the identity of the victim was not released.

Anyone with any information regarding the murder is asked to contact Detective-Corporal M.T. Hatfield with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.