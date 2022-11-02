ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office recovered stolen side-by-sides from Elkins Motorsports in a two-day-long investigation.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, it began with call to the Randolph County 911 center at around 7 a.m. on Halloween reporting that the Beverly Lane business had been broken into during the early hours of the morning.

Responding deputies determined that seven UTVs and one ATV were missing from the business after gathering a list of vehicles and VIN numbers, gathering surveillance footage from surrounding homes and businesses and interviewing witnesses.

Later that day, the sheriff’s office says 911 received a call about four side-by-sides that were spotted on U.S. Route 33 coming off of Isner Creek and going up the hill across from Smoke on the Water. Sheriff’s Deputies as well as officers with the Elkins Police Department pursued the UTVs up the mountain and into the Sky View area on foot but ended up losing them after several hours of working through rain and darkness.

Then, on Tuesday, a citizen in the Isner Creek area found a UTV in an overgrown, wooded area and reported it to 911. Responding deputies confirmed it was one of the vehicles stolen from Elkins Motorsports, and returned it to the business after processing it.

The sheriff’s office said after it received more information, the rest of the UTVs were recovered—two in a barn on Isner Creek Road along with the ATV, and four over the side of Kelly Mountain. All were returned.

Pictures of the stolen UTVs and ATV recovered by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Credit: RCSO.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is still under investigation and encouraged anyone who notices something out of the ordinary to call 911, because this case was an example of citizens helping them return stolen property to its rightful owner.