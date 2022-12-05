VALLEY HEAD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a car after its driver allegedly left the scene of an accident on Thursday, Dec. 1.

According to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on U.S. Route 219 north outside Valley Head sometime Thursday. The driver who remained at the scene of the accident told responding deputies that he was on the roadway when another car backed out onto the road, into his path.

The silver Chrylser 300 whose driver allegedly left the scene of an accident near Valley Head. Credit: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver told deputies that he hit the brakes and swerved in an attempt to miss the car that was backing out but ended up colliding anyway. Then, the release says, the driver of the car that had been backing out got out of the vehicle and asked the driver who remained at the scene if he was OK. A passenger then got out of the car with the driver who had been backing out, and the two took a large tank from the trunk and ran to another vehicle, fleeing the scene, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the silver Chrylser 300 is encouraged by the sheriff’s office to call. Its phone number is 304-636-2111.