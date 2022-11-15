MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that it says should be considered armed and dangerous after a crash that happened early Tuesday morning on Greenbag Road.

Chance Williams

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, there was a single-vehicle crash there at around 4:10 a.m. near the intersection of Luckey Lane. The driver, 47-year-old Jamey Corbin of Fairmont, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries that the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said were not consistent with a motor vehicle accident.

Investigators determined that there was another person inside the vehicle when it crashed, and they are now asking the public for information on the whereabouts of Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260 or MECCA 911.

The release said at this time, the sheriff’s office will not be sharing any additional information.