MT. OLIVE, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex, a maximum security prison in Fayette County, West Virginia, has been charged with threatening to kill a state judge and the judge’s family.

In a press release Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia said that Owen Dornon, 22, had been indicted on seven counts of mailing threatening communications.

Owen Dornon

He’s accused of mailing letters to Judge Timothy Sweeney in Pleasants County, threatening to harm him and his family.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Dornon is currently serving a sentence that was handed down to him by Judge Sweeney.

Dornon faces up to five years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton Reid is prosecuting the case and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated with assistance from the West Virginia Division of Corrections.