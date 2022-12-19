CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia K-9 Search and Rescue, Inc. said a scammer or phisher has been using the nonprofit’s identity to scam others out of dogs.

The scammers are falsely using the organization’s email address, the administrator’s name and the K-9’s names. Anyone who receives a text or email message like this should not interact with the scammer.

K-9 Search and Rescue says safety is a number one priority, and they are taking action to tighten security on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information can call the organization at 304-552-3965, email it, or send it a Facebook message.