CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new initiative is aiming to stop human trafficking in West Virginia.

The new “YOU CAN” initiative includes a new local human trafficking reporting line that West Virginians can use to get information to the appropriate federal, state and local authorities.

That local line can be reached online, by email at wvfusion@wv.gov, by phone at 1-888-373-7888 or by texting “Be Free” or 233733. Immediate threats or emergencies should be reported to 911.

It also includes the free See, Send application available on the App Store and Google Play, which can be used to submit tips for “Suspicious Activity/Human Trafficking” or “School Threat or Safety Issues,” as well as request help preventing and treating “Suicide or Addiction.”

The state also has brochures that it will be distributing to increase awareness of human trafficking, which include information about the risk factors and signs of human trafficking. Those signs, according to the brochure include:

Restriction or surveillance of the victim, including their communications.

Signs of abuse like bruises, cuts, burns, scars, prolonged lack of healthcare, malnourishment or poor hygiene.

Fear, anxiety, depression, nervousness, hostility, flashbacks, drug/alcohol addiction or avoidance of eye contact.

The victim may be kept from their own money or documents, such as their driver’s license or passport.

Scripted or rehearsed sounding responses.

“Brands” such as tattoos, clothing or jewelry to indicate ownership.

Human trafficking awareness flyer from the West Virginia Fusion Center. Credit: Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.

Organizations can request “YOU CAN” initiative materials or free training from the West Virginia Fusion Center (WVFC) by email at wvfusion@wv.gov.

WVFC Director Jack Luikart said in a press release that since the national human trafficking hotline was created in 2007, it received more than 800 calls, which resulted in 550 human trafficking victims being identified in 246 cases in West Virginia.

“The available data might give the impression human trafficking is not prevalent in West Virginia – but that’s not true,” Luikart said in the release. “Human Trafficking is often significantly underreported because it is not understood, and there is a lack of community awareness of these activities and reporting mechanisms, which is why the YOU CAN initiative is so vital. We thank Governor Justice and our partners for their leadership and support as we work together to protect all West Virginians.”

More information about the initiative can be found here.