WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia man has admitted to stealing $150,000 from a volunteer fire department where he had previously served as treasurer, per a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Daniel Keener, 46, of Wellsburg pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to one count of wire fraud. Keener admitted that he used his treasurer position at the Bethany Pike Volunteer Fire Department to divert funds from the department’s back accounts for his own personal use over a five-year period.

Keener used the stolen funds to purchase concert tickets, make payments on personal credit cards, pay for the education expenses of a family member and purchase jewelry, the release said.

“Mr. Keener abused the trust placed in him by his colleagues at the fire department and now he must pay the consequences,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said.

Keener currently faces up to 20 years in federal prison and must make $150,000 in restitution. A federal district court judge will determine his sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other factors regarding Keener and his case.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case with the assistance of the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office.