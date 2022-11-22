WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling man admitted to distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said.

Ronald Shaw, also known as “Fuzz,” 51, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a protected location.

Shaw had more than 50 grams of methamphetamine near Overbrook Playground in Ohio County in October 2022.

Shaw faces at least five years and up to 80 years in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.