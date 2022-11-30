MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly using a BB gun to shoot another person at a residence in Harrison County.

David Clark

On Nov. 29, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Truman Street in Mount Clare for a disturbance in progress, according to a criminal complaint.

Responding deputies learned that during the altercation, David Clark, 33, of Mount Clare, “shot the victim twice with an air-powered BB gun in the chest area,” deputies said.

The victim of the incident was transported via Harrison County EMS for treatment, and Clark was taken into custody to be processed at the sheriff’s department, according to the complaint.

Clark has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $2,500 bond.