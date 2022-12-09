FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Fayette County man was arrested after allegedly stealing $10,000 worth of tools and a truck.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), deputies came to a burglary reported in the Snuffer Street area of Scarbro.

The property owner told deputies a Ford Ranger pickup truck and about $10,000 worth of tools were allegedly stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies investigated and found the vehicle and suspect.

According to FCSO, James N. Barr, 31, of Scarbro, is charged with three felonies:

Breaking and Entering; Grand Larceny; and Transferring/Receiving a Stolen Vehicle

He was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.

FCSO is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 304-574-3590 or via its Facebook page. Reports can also be made by contacting Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.