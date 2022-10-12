HINTON, W.Va. (WVNS) – A man from Hinton, West Virginia was arrested by Summers County Deputies Wednesday morning after an alleged burglary where he was wearing a clown mask.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, around 5:00 a.m., Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins received a call to respond to a burglary in progress by a person wearing a clown mask. The burglary was in the Hinton area.

When the Chief Deputy arrived, the suspect was gone, but he was able to track down the suspect several city blocks away in an alleyway. The suspect was identified as Robert Dean Thomas, 26 of Hinton.

Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins was able to recover all of the victims’ stolen property.

Thomas was arrested for Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Destruction of Property. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail on $20,000 cash-only bail.