MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly sending explicit photos to a minor.

Dakota Collett

On Dec. 6, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department received information about an individual who had sent sexually explicit photos to a teenage girl in Monongalia County, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies spoke with the complainant, they learned that Dakota Collett, 20, of Morgantown, had sent a photo of his genitalia to a 14-year-old female via text message, deputies said.

Deputies spoke with Collett, who “admitted that he sent this photo to the juvenile,” according to the complaint.

Collett has been charged with displaying obscene material to a minor. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bail.