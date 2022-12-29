FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harrison County man has been charged after officers found a man who had “been deceased for several days” at a motel room in Fairmont.

On Nov. 23, officers with the Fairmont Police Department received a call of an unresponsive patient at the Country Club Motor Lodge on Country Club Road in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Lloyd Parker

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they made contact with an unresponsive man lying on the bed closest to the door “who appeared to have been deceased for several days.”

Upon speaking with the medical examiner, officers learned the man “passed out due to an overdose,” and there was “drug paraphernalia located next to the body,” according to the complaint.

A search warrant was then executed on the room, during which time officers located drugs; also during that time, officers learned that Lloyd Parker, 44, of Spelter, had rented the room on Nov. 18, and surveillance footage showed the victim entering the room along with Parker and two other individuals, officers said.

On Nov. 29, officers spoke with a woman who was in the room at the time and she “admitted that Parker and the victim were smoking heroin” before she and Parker left the room on Nov. 20, according to the complaint.

Parker has been charged with failure to render aid. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,512 bond.