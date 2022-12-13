FRAMETOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Braxton County man was charged with murder after law enforcement say they found him holding a knife next to a dead woman.

On Dec. 12, deputies with the Braxton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Dessie-Clem Road in Frametown in reference to a call of a stabbing, according to a criminal complaint.

Rodney Dobbins

Deputies arrived and saw a man, who was later Rodney Dobbins, 48 of Frametown, standing in front of the residence and holding “a large black-handled kitchen knife with what appeared to be blood on the blade,” and a female victim, identified as Donna Dobbins, lying “face down covered in blood and unresponsive,” according to the complaint.

When deputies ordered Rodney Dobbins to drop the knife, he “raised the blade to his neck and attempted to cut himself,” but after deputies gave several more verbal commands, he “put the knife to his feet and laid on his stomach,” and was taken into custody, deputies said.

While Rodney Dobbins was in custody, he “made statements to [the deputies] that he was responsible for the injuries that caused the death of [Donna Dobbins],” according to the complaint. Donna was Rodney Dobbins’ wife, according to the criminal complaint.

Rodney Dobbins has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.