WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged with sexual assault following a teen victim disclosing incidents that allegedly took place in Lewis County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Matthew McDougal

On Oct. 19, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department spoke with a teenage female victim in reference to a sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint.

During the interview, the victim stated that Matthew McDougal, 20, of Weston, had sexual intercourse with her twice in Lewis County, deputies said.

The victim told deputies that McDougal was aware she was underage, and that “she had told “McDougal multiple times of her age,” according to the complaint.

McDougal has been charged with third-degree sexual assault. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.