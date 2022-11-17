MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Monongalia County man is being held on $1,000,000 bond after being charged with first degree sexual assault.

James Mayle

On Oct. 31, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint of a sexual assault of a 9-year-old female victim, according to a criminal complaint.

The complainant stated that the victim had come back from seeing James Mayle, 48, of Maidsville, and “she was not acting right,” deputies said.

During that time, Mayle “made [the victim] get into the bathtub with him,” and “theatened her not to tell anyone,” according to the complaint.

A second victim stated that Mayle “has been messing with her since she was 9, and she was scared for [the other victim],” deputies said.

On Nov. 7, a forensic interview was conducted for the 9-year-old victim who stated that Mayle “touched her inappropriately,” and that “he has been doing this for as long as she can remember,” according to the complaint.

The victim said that Mayle “told her if she told anyone, their family would be in danger,” and that Mayle “has not touched [the second victim] in a year,” deputies said.

During the interview, the victim gave details of multiple situations in which Mayle sexually assaulted her, according to the complaint.

Mayle has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $1,000,000 bond.