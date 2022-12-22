MASONTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man was charged after West Virginia State Police say he was driving erratically and doing “donuts” with children in the vehicle while his blood alcohol levels were almost three times the legal limit.

According to a criminal complaint, Jose Harris, 55, of Masontown, was arrested on Wednesday after a state trooper saw a swerving SUV on West Virginia Route 7 in Reedsville. Troopers say the driver nearly went over an embankment and into a house at one point.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop shortly after on Maple Road in Masontown, and noted an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were in the vehicle and appeared scared, according to the complaint.

Harris had allegedly almost hit a guardrail and a telephone pole before officers saw him, and had been doing “donuts” in a field near Route 7, covering the vehicle in mud, the complaint said.

Troopers noticed that Harris’ breath smelled of alcohol, and administered three field sobriety tests, all of which Harris failed, according to the complaint.

Then, troopers administered a breath test and said Harris blew 0.209 BAC. The legal limit is 0.08.

He was charged with two counts of child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.