BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Buckhannon man has been charged after allegedly shooting another man multiple times after a dispute with and his neighbor.

On Dec. 14, troopers with the Upshur County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a call at a residence on Juniper Lane in Buckhannon in reference to a man being shot, according to a criminal complaint.

Charles Wolford

When state police arrived, they made contact with a man “lying on the front porch with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds.” He “was still conscious” and had to be transported “for immediate medical attention,” troopers said.

Troopers then spoke with Charles Wolford, 70, of Buckhannon who stated that the man had come to his house for dinner, after which Wolford left the house to go to the store, according to the complaint.

When Wolford returned, the man “inquired where his wife was,” to which Wolford replied “he did not know” and “went into his residence,” troopers said.

The man then “kicked [the] front door” and Wolford “obtained a .45 caliber pistol” which he used to “fire one warning shot at the top of the door,” stating “he would shoot” the man, according to the complaint.

When the man told Wolford “he did not care,” and then moved toward the door, Wolford “fired three additional shots through the door which did strike” him, troopers said.

Wolford has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.