WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Weston man has been charged with child neglect after a nurse at United Hospital Center found injuries on a one-year-old patient.

According to a criminal complaint, the injuries were reported to 911 on Sept. 26 at around 6 p.m. The responding deputy spoke with the nurse who reported the injuries, who said that the one-year-old had injuries in the genital area, making her concerned that the child had been sexually assaulted.

Joshua Sims

The deputy learned that the child was taken to UHC after the injuries were discovered during bathtime, according to the complaint. Then, the officer went to the Weston home of Joshua Sims, 33.

Sims told the deputy that he had not noticed any injuries, and could not provide an explanation as to how the child would have sustained any injuries, the complaint said.

During a second round of interviews with Sims and another individual, the deputy and a corporal who conducted the interview were told by the individual that Sims was home alone with the child during the evening of Sept. 25 and that he “has had anger issues in the past, and conceded that it was possible that the defendant could have caused the injuries […] due to his history of child neglect.”

The complaint against Sims said that he was convicted of child neglect on Jan. 13, 2021. In 2019, 12 News obtained a criminal complaint against him, which alleged that he left a 12-year-old home alone save for 20 minutes a day and rarely left food in the house. The complaint alleged that the child hadn’t eaten for three days at the time that the welfare check happened.

Sims was charged with second degree child neglect in connection to the incident in September. According to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Sims was booked on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and is being held on $20,000 surety/cash bail.