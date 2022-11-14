COALTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Randolph County man is facing felony charges of child neglect creating risk of injury and unlawful assault after deputies say he shot two children—ages 5 and 7—with a Red Ryder BB gun on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 call came in at around 7 p.m. from a home on Bennett Loop Road in Coalton.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tyler Garner

Deputies say the caller told deputies that two kids were running around in her yard and playing on a trampoline, and Tyler Garner, 25, was shooting a BB gun. The caller claimed that Garner was shooting into the woods and the children ran into his line of fire, the release said.

The responding deputy said he spoke to the 7-year-old involved, who said that Garner was pointing the BB gun at him and a 5-year-old and that Garner shot at them multiple times.

The 7-year-old had a noticeable welt on his collarbone, according to the responding deputy. The deputy then conducted a welfare check on the 5-year-old and found that he had a “welt consistent of a bb near his hip/rib cage.”

I could see this being an accident if there was on [one] bb being fired and it struck a juvenile, but not two. The Daisy Red Ryder is only designed to fire one round with the trigger pull before you have to use the lever action to reload the gun. Only then is it ready to fire again. A press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office

Garner was arrested and charged with child neglect creating risk of injury and unlawful assault. He’s being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, and the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation lists no bond.