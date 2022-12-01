This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Glenville man will spend five and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

Thomas Ratliff, 27, admitted to one count of possession of child pornography back in January.

The charge comes with a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Ratliff entered into a plea agreement that called for a four-year prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release; though the actual sentence was determined by Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.

Ratliff had child pornography videos between August and November of 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the West Virginia State Police.