FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after officers found methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Fairmont.

Jerry Wilson

On Dec. 29, officers with the Fairmont Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after seeing the vehicle’s operator using a cell phone while driving, according to a criminal complaint.

During the stop, officers called a K-9 to conduct a free-air sniff of the area of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication of narcotics being in the vehicle, officers said.

After a search of the vehicle, officers located a bag of presumed methamphetamine in the passenger side of the vehicle between the door and where Jerry Wilson, 47, of Fairmont, and the substance weighed 12.20 grams and field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Wilson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.