GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Gilmer County man is facing charges of financial exploitation of an elderly person after an investigation that stemmed from a report made by a nursing home employee.

On Tuesday, troopers with the West Virginia State Police arrested Floyd Rogers, 58, of Glenville after a staff member at a Jane Lew nursing home reported they believed an elderly resident was being financially abused.

Floyd Rogers

Troopers were first informed of the incident on Jan. 24, during which time staff of the nursing home informed them that a resident was $21,000 behind on payments and that Rogers was “her power of attorney” and “using [the] income to support himself and not” the victim, troopers said.

During the investigation, troopers learned that the victim “was determined by a physician unable to make medical decisions,” and that staff at the nursing home “had been engaged in conversations with” Rogers in order to get the victim out of arrears, according to the complaint.

However, during those conversations, Rogers “advised that his own monthly income was cut and he needed [the victim’s] money to live on and pay off his truck,” but troopers discovered that Rogers received pensions from both teacher retirement and Northern Trust Company, troopers said.

In March, troopers obtained a copy of the order stating Rogers “was appointed durable power of attorney” dated from Oct. of 2015; as a result, troopers obtained search warrants for the victim’s banking account information, according to the complaint. They found that from the dates of Dec. 2020 through Nov. 2021, the account had a total deposit of $16,004, and during that time Rogers withdrew a total of $14,796; none of that money was forwarded to the victim’s account in the nursing home, troopers said.

A second bank account under the victim’s name received a total deposit of $6,862 during that same time period, and Rogers withdrew approximately $5,610 from the account and used none of that money to fund the victim’s account in the nursing home, according to the complaint.

Rogers is being held in Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bail.