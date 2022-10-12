FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly threatening to rob a bank in Fairmont.

Tracy Lawson

On Oct. 11, officers were informed of a man who had entered the Truist Bank in Fairmont and threatened individuals in the establishment, according to a criminal complaint.

On that date, Tracy Lawson, 60, of Fairmont, “became aggravated due to discrepancies with his bank account,” officers said.

While speaking with a bank employee, Lawson informed “he would ‘go home and rob this place and get my money,'” within range of two employees who heard the statement, according to the complaint.

Lawson has been charged with making terroristic threats. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.