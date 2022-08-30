WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Weirton man who was wanted in a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy has turned himself in, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul White turned himself in Tuesday morning to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. White was previously arrested for a shootout in a Mill Creek, Randolph County home in July of 2019.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office told 12 News that White has been arrested and arraigned and is now being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 cash-only bail.

The boy, Joey Green, who White is accused of hitting with his motorcycle, is out of the hospital and doing better.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Weirton man involved in the hit and run of 7-year-old JoJo Green on Kings Creek Road.

Deputies have an arrest warrant for Paul White.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Triadelphia, where they believe White is staying.

At the residence, deputies found the motorcycle they believe was involved in the hit-and-run along with the broken headlight already taken off the motorcycle.

“You have to thank the citizens for all the information. We got a lot of tips and I have to appreciate my guys that worked it because they filtered a lot of tips, a lot of different names they had to go through and they went through them all and they ruled them out. I appreciate the people calling in because without them, we may not have any of this information.” SHERIFF SCOTT GITTINGS – HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Anyone with information should contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 304-564-39111 or the Hancock County 911 center.

Chief Deputy Todd Murray says he received the call around 2:40 PM Friday that a child had been struck by a motorcycle, and the driver fled the scene.

Chief Deputy Murray says the 7-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and was life-flighted to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital.

Officials say the boy, Joey Green, is doing much better and is on the road to recovery. They don’t have a timeframe for when he will be released from the hospital.