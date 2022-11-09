GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after officers found drugs on his person while serving warrants at a Walmart in Monongalia County.

Joseph Shumate

On Nov. 7, officers with the Granville Police Department responded to the Walmart at the University Town Center for an individual with multiple warrants, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, the individual, identified as Joseph Shumate, 35, of Morgantown, “fled on foot but was apprehended,” officers said.

Once Shumate was in custody, officers located 16.5 grams of methamphetamine and 2 grams of cocaine, as well as 48 Ziplock bags, according to the complaint.

Shumate has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.