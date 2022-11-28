SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole mirrors from the LaQuinta Inn in Summersville.

SPD said the man allegedly walked into both the men’s and women’s bathrooms and stole the mirrors off the wall.

“Evidently he likes to look at himself … ” SPD said in a Facebook post.

In SPD’s social media post, they included a photo of the suspect walking down a hall carrying a large mirror.

(Photo courtesy of SPD)

Anyone who has information about the man should contact SPD at 304-872-3313 or send them a Facebook message.