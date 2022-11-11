PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Parkersburg Police Department in Wood County, West Virginia announced that several have been charged, with more charges expected, in a human trafficking investigation in West Virginia and Ohio.

According to a Facebook post by the department on Thursday, Nov. 1, Parkersburg Police, along with the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force, West Virginia State Police, Marietta Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Noble County Sheriff’s Office and Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, executed search warrants at BB Massage Spas in Marietta, Ohio and Parkersburg. The Parkersburg location is on Pike Street in south Parkersburg.

Although details in the post were limited, it said that, so far, after the warrants were executed, two women were charged with prostitution, and departments arranged for human trafficking victims to be returned home.

The post also said that information gathered while executing the three search warrants at the spas led investigators to an address in Roane and Wirt counties in West Virginia. Police said that that location has also been searched but provided no other details.

According to the release, the ongoing joint investigation from the Parkersburg Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Noble County Sheriff’s Office, Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Ohio State Medical Board and the West Virginia Massage Licensing Board has been going on since August.

The department also encouraged anyone with information related to the investigation or other human trafficking victims to call them at 304-424-8444.