WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia man that federal law enforcement says is a “self-proclaimed ‘reverend’ of a white supremacy movement” will be detained after his indictment on federal charges related to allegedly threatening the jury of Robert Bowers, the man who was recently sentenced to death for committing the 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Hardy Lloyd

Hardy Lloyd, 45, of Follansbee, was indicted Tuesday on charges of obstruction of the due administration of justice, transmitting threats in interstate and foreign commerce, and witness tampering, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for the obstruction charge, up to five years for the threats charge, and up to 20 in prison for the tampering charge.

Lloyd is also accused of placing or having others place stickers in predominantly Jewish areas of Pittsburgh that directed people to the website containing his threats and antisemitic messages.

His arrest and charges were announced earlier this month after a lengthy investigation into threatening social media posts, website comments, and emails toward the jury and witnesses for Bowers’ trial. The investigation began after Google contacted the FBI about comments made by a user named “Reverend Lloyd” but grew as investigators learned of more of Lloyd’s alleged actions.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Lloyd is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 31, 2023.