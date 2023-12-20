FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia man who federal prosecutors say is a self-proclaimed “reverend” of a “white supremacy movement” has been sentenced for attempting to intimidate and influence jurors and witnesses in the trial of the man who committed the 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Hardy Lloyd

Hardy Lloyd, 45, of Follansbee was arrested back in August after a months-long investigation that began when Google contacted the FBI about comments made by a user named “Reverend Lloyd,” and grew as he sent threatening emails to the jury and witnesses during Bowers’ trial and had others place stickers directing people to a website containing “antisemitic messages” in “predominantly Jewish areas of Pittsburgh,” according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

Lloyd admitted that he engaged in the threats because of the actual or perceived ties to the Jewish community of the witnesses and Bowers’ victims, the DOJ said in a press release.

In September, Lloyd pleaded guilty to obstruction of the due administration of justice. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to spend six and a half years in prison.