Hardy Lloyd

WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — Hardy Lloyd, 45, of Follansbee, West Virginia, who federal prosecutors say is a self-proclaimed “reverend” of a “white supremacy movement,” pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal charges in connection to his actions during the trial of Robert Bowers, the man who was sentenced to death for committing the 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Lloyd was arrested last month after the Department of Justice (DOJ) said an investigation that began over YouTube comments deepened after he later threatened jurors and witnesses in Bowers’ trial. Those threats included threatening social media posts, website comments and emails.

Later that month, he was indicted on obstruction of the due administration of justice, transmitting threats in interstate and foreign commerce and witness tampering charges.

The DOJ said that Lloyd pleaded guilty to obstruction of the due administration of justice and that as part of his plea agreement, “Lloyd stipulated that he intentionally selected the jury and government witnesses in the Bowers trial as the targets of his offense due to the actual or perceived Jewish religion of the witnesses and the Bowers victims.”

If the court accepts his plea agreement, Bowers will be sentenced to 78 months in prison, which is expected to be the highest end of the sentencing range calculated under the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, according to the DOJ.