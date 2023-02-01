BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police’s Buckhannon detachment is investigating a propane theft that happened late Tuesday night in Upshur County.

According to The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page, the theft happened on Burke Ridge Road off of Vegan Road at around 11:45 p.m.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office also shared pictures taken from surveillance footage that appear to depict a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and ball cap at the scene of the theft.

Photos of taken from surveillance footage at the scene of a propane theft that West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating. Credit: Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 304-473-4200 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 304-637-0200 for 24/7 service.

