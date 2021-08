Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County will be set up by West Virginia State Police on Aug. 19.

The checkpoint will run in Clarksburg from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on WV Route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street. Its establishment is to deter and detect impaired drivers.

For more information, call the Fairmont Detachment at 304-367-2701