West Virginia State Police searching for Randolph County man injured in shooting incident

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – A Randolph County man is still on the run after a shootout at a home on Adolph Road, near Mill Creek, according to a release sent out by the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

In the release, police said Jessica Durham was in her home on Adolph Road when her ex-boyfriend, Paul White, arrived at the home. Durham had a protective order against White, and when she saw him pull into her driveway, she retrieved a handgun to defend herself, according to the release.

Two witnesses at the scene stated that White exited his vehicle with a handgun, pointed the firearm at them and said, “there was no reason to get killed today,” according to the release. White then kicked in the door to Durham’s home, and the witnesses said they heard shooting, troopers said.

In Durham’s testimony, she said she heard a gunshot after she retrieved her handgun and returned fire, shooting three rounds at White and striking him at least once. White then fled the home in a white Ford Edge with West Virginia registration 72J321, according to the release.

Troopers are still looking for White and indicated that a warrant for his arrest has been issued. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 304-637-0200 with any relevant information.