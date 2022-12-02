KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A teenager charged in the death of his father in Preston County has received the maximum sentence of 15 years.

According to officials with Preston County Circuit Judge Shaffer’s office, Casey Bolinger, 17, who is being charged as an adult despite his age, was seen before Shaffer on Wednesday.

At that time, Casey was sentenced to the maximum term of 15 years for the charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Prior to the sentencing, Casey pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on July 14 before Shaffer for the death of 52-year-old Darren Bolinger during an incident on March 28, 2021, in Valley Point.

Tracy Bolinger had originally been charged with first-degree murder for Darren’s death, however, charges against her were dropped on Jan. 5.