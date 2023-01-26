NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Police in West Virginia say a man is dead after a 118-mile-long, high-speed chase happened early Thursday morning.

It all started with a routine traffic stop at around 2 a.m.

Devin Stevenson of Tazewell, Virginia allegedly took officers on a high-speed chase from New Martinsville to Moundsville and then back to New Martinsville, out on Route 7 to Hundred and then 250 into Cameron then back down toward Moundsville before his vehicle stopped.

He then exited on foot with a weapon, according to New Martinsville Police Chief Tim Cecil.

Cecil said officers then pursued on foot and the suspect took his own life.

He says the pursuit ended at 675 Waynesburg Pike in Marshall County.

No officers were injured in this pursuit.