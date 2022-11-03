PRINCETON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A West Virginia State Police trooper narrowly missed being shot on Tuesday, according to a press release from WVSP Captain Maddy.

At 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2, the State Police Special Response Team assisted with a search warrant in Princeton in Mercer County, Maddy said. The team was met with gunfire, and a bullet struck the special response vehicle and went through one of the team members’ jackets.

In response to the gunman, officers returned fire and hit the shooter in the leg; he was identified as Amir Lumpkins, 24 of Princeton, and was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Maddy.

The officer whose jacket was penetrated was thankfully not injured.

Captain Maddy said that charges are pending and that the incident is still under investigation.