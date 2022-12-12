(WOWK) — A Nitro High School and West Virginia University graduate was shot and killed by a client’s ex-husband last week in Georgia.

The Nitro High School Alumni Facebook page says Doug Lewis graduated from there in 1985 and from WVU School of Law in 1992. He was a lawyer in the Atlanta, Georgia, area since he graduated.

The Lawrenceville Police Department in Georgia says Lewis was shot by Allen Tayeh. Lewis was allegedly a lawyer for Tayeh’s ex-wife during their divorce hearings.

(Photo courtesy of Lawrenceville PD)

Tayeh allegedly killed Lewis and then set his office building on fire. He is being charged with murder and arson.