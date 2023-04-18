MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia woman Monday admitted to trafficking a teenager to a Florida man.

Destiny Somersall, 41, of Martinsburg pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of a child and admitted to sending photographs and videos of the child, as well as another child, to John Balch, who is 75, for cash and gifts, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

Somersall also allegedly drove the teen to a hotel in Maryland for “sexual contact” with Balch for money on multiple occasions, according to the DOJ. Investigators found that Balch gave Somersall at least 60 cash transactions, totaling $13,725, over the course of two years.

The DOJ has an email and phone number for reporting human trafficking: USWVN-Report@usdoj.gov and 304-234-0100.