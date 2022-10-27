FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A suspicious death investigation began on Sunday, Oct. 23, after officers found the body of a 28-year-old Black man from Detroit, Michigan at 1012 Short Ave.

Police have not yet charged anyone with the man’s death, but they have charged a woman with being an accessory to murder.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department, on Oct. 23, officers located the body of Sean Gardiner “with significant injuries that appeared to have caused his death” at a residence in Fairmont.

Shekea Fox

During their investigation, officers “observed a large amount of blood” in the residence, as well as “blood splatter on the walls and ceilings of the foyer” denoting that what Gardiner suffered “is not consistent with accidental injury,” officers said.

While searching the scene, officers found “an imprint of a cellphone in the blood on the couch,” but could not locate the phone itself on that date, according to the complaint.

On Oct. 25, officers stopped Shekea Fox, 33, of Fairmont, who was driving a rental car; due to her connection to the Oct. 23 incident, a search warrant was executed on the vehicle which resulted in officers locating “a cellphone covered in blood matching the imprint that was left on the couch,” officers said.

Fox has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

At this time, no one has been charged in Gardiner’s death.